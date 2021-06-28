Hawaiian Falls open with extended hours for Independence Day weekend

WACO, TX — Hawaiian Falls will be open with extended hours for Independence Day celebrations this weekend.

The water park will be extending hours this weekend, beginning Friday, July 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Season pass holders can gain access to the water park 30 minutes before the public.

“The holiday weekend is the perfect time to gather friends and family and visit one of our waterparks,” said Ryan Forson, Managing Director of Hawaiian Falls. “No matter the age, everyone in the family will have fun playing in the water, floating down the Lazy River, or racing down the slides. Or maybe you just want to relax in the shade while the kids play. There’s certainly something for everyone this weekend.”

This year there are new additions to the park for visitors to enjoy, including a new structure with 10 water slides, splash buckets, and cargo netting for children. Just past the park's lazy river there are lawn games, mini-golf, the picnic area, and hammocks available for cooling down.

Hawaiian Falls is including a Fourth of July combo meal to their menu, for $7 visitors can enjoy a hot dog, chips, drink and a slice of apple pie.

The Waco attraction is located at 900 Lake Shore Drive next to the Waco Regional Tennis Center.

For more information about park hours, directions and tickets visit the Hawaiian Falls website.