Harker Heights fire crews battle structure fire early Monday morning

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Fire Department and emergency services responded to a structure fire early Monday morning in Harker Heights at Mary Jo Drive.

Officials said the call came in around 3:44 a.m.

Authorities also said the residents were home but managed to get out of the house by the time fire crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews said the closest fire hydrant was frozen shut and they had to look for another one.

The Killeen Fire Department also assisted with the fire.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

We have developing news out of Harker Heights this morning where fire crews have been battling a house fire for hours.

This is video of what's left of the blaze.

You can see smoke also coming from the fire.

The house is located on the corner Mary Jo Drive and West Ruby Drive.

We've been getting calls about it all morning.

Several neighbors and witnesses saying that there were people trapped inside the home.

We have not confirmed with officials the extent of this fire, but we will keep you updated as we learn more.