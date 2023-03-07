Harker Heights cheer and dance company seeking support to lead competitors to World Championship

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Harker Heights cheer and dance company is requesting assistance from the public to get their team to a national cheer competition.

Rising Stars Elite Cheer and Dance faced several hardships last year.

From a robbery to a winter storm, the challenges have made a big impact on co-owner Keshone Roberts.

“The winter storm messed up costumes and flooring. We had to get the floor replaced — and we're still recovering," said Dr. Keshone Roberts, co-owner of Rising Stars Elite Cheer and Dance.

Five teams from Rising Stars Elite have been invited to the All-Star World Championship after winning first place last year.

The cost to get 37 competitors to Orlando is concerning to the company, so they have started a GoFundMe.

Each parent is looking at about $1,200 to cover basic needs.

Going to the championship is an opportunity that cheerleader Nyelle Cox got a chance to experience last year, and she hopes the whole squad can do the same this year.

“It was so fun — we didn’t even care if we won or not. It was just about the experience, us having time together, and the fact that we made it to Worlds," Cox said.

“Last time I was able to go because I got hurt, so I just want to go to have fun and finally get to do something that I never got to do," said Rising Stars cheerleader De’ziyah Gilbert.

Various efforts to raise the money are being done by the company, like selling popcorn and candy bars.

“It’s not just the coaches, myself or our sisters. The parents are backing us 100 percent, so these girls are motivated on all ends,” Dr. Roberts said.

With a little help from the community, 37 young competitors will get the chance to see something beyond Central Texas.

“The experience was so amazing that we want each girl to experience it this year. We're going to do whatever it takes to get them there," Dr. Roberts said.

Fundraiser link: Fundraiser by Keshone Roberts : Rising Stars 3lite Road to AS Worlds 2023! (gofundme.com)