Happening Today: Juneteenth events, celebrations around Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Following this past weekend's parades, pageants, and picnics there are more events happening on Juneteenth across Central Texas. Below is a list of events you can attend in your community.

1. Freedom Day Event at III Corps Express - There will be trivia and give-a-ways. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at Fort Cavazos.

2. Painting with a Twist "Proud To Be" - All ages are welcome and prices start at $45 per person. The event starts at 6 p.m. It will take place at 716 Indian Trail, Ste 220 in Harker Heights.

3. Juneteenth Tomato Celebration - Join the Waco Downtown Farmers Market as thy celebrate with local vendors, live music from Dana FullyLove, as well as special story time. The event starts at 5 p.m. and the market is located at 200 E Bridge Street in Waco.

4. Juneteenth Service, Pageant, Scholarship - The 159th year of Juneteenth celebrations wrap up in Mexia with all day activities including guest speakers and live performances starting at 11 a.m. at he Booker T. Washington Park.

If you want to add to the list and know of more events happening in your neighborhood feel free to email us at: news@kxxv.com

5. Juneteenth Parade & Picnic - The annual celebration is open to the entire community. There is a parade at 11 a.m. followed by a program and picnic. The event kicks off at Live Oak Street in Marlin.

