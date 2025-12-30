Hamilton County man arrested on murder charges after body found in rural area

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Hamilton County man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of Jose Venecia, whose body was found Tuesday morning after a week-long investigation into his disappearance.

Luis Aguilar was arrested at his residence in the 1300 block of South Dempster Street in Hamilton around 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The arrest came after investigators executed both an arrest warrant and search warrant residence.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office worked with the Texas Rangers during the joint investigation that led to Aguilar being identified as the primary suspect in Venecia's disappearance.

"Based on evidence gathered, investigators established probable cause to obtain a murder warrant for Aguilar," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Aguilar was arrested without incident and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Venecia's body was found in a rural area of Hamilton County around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

