H-E-B employees to receive a $200 bonus this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B is spreading the holiday joy by giving its employees a $200 bonus.

Employees will also be given a coupon for a turkey, a yearly tradition for the iconic Texas grocery chain.

Finally, H-E-B employees will be treated to an increased discount on all branded items and those enrolled in the Partner Stock Plan will see a one-time increase.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people," said Lisa Helfman, director of public affairs, H‑E‑B Houston. "H-E-B is committed to investing in our Partners who are the heart and soul of our company. This special gift is H-E-B’s way of saying thank you for all the hard work and passionate service our Partners provide each and every day to our customers and the many communities we serve throughout Texas."

The Texas grocery chain is reported to employ thousands across the state.

