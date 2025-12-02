H-E-B brings holiday cheer to Central Texas with annual Feast of Sharing celebrations

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — H-E-B will host its annual Feast of Sharing celebrations across Central Texas this December, providing free holiday meals to thousands of residents in Waco, Temple and Killeen.

The grocery chain's longstanding tradition kicks off Tuesday, Dec. 2, in Waco with the 36th annual celebration at the BASE at Extraco Events Center. The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. and expects to serve more than 7,000 people.

Temple follows on Thursday, Dec. 4, with its 26th annual Feast of Sharing at the Mayborn Convention Center, also from 4 to 8 p.m. The event anticipates serving more than 4,000 residents.

Killeen concludes the Central Texas celebrations on Tuesday, Dec. 9, with its 18th annual event at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center from 4 to 8 p.m., expecting to serve more than 5,000 people.

All three events are free and open to the public. H-E-B's Mobile Kitchen will prepare traditional holiday meals featuring turkey, dressing, green beans, rolls, gravy and pie.

Beyond the meals, each celebration includes live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities, community services and photos with Santa.

H-E-B Pharmacy teams will also provide free flu shots while supplies last.

Event Details:

Waco: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 4-8 p.m., BASE at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Temple: Thursday, Dec. 4, 4-8 p.m., Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N. 3rd St.

Killeen: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 4-8 p.m., Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S W S Young Dr.

Click here if you'd like to volunteer for one of these events.

