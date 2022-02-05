Watch
H-E-B announces early closing times due to winter weather

H-E-B
Posted at 9:46 PM, Feb 04, 2022
H-E-B has announced that several stores in Central Texas, including Waco, Temple, and Killeen, will be closing at 7 p.m. on Friday and opening at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The stores listed on the website are: Waxahachie, Burleson, Cleburne, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen 3, Killeen 2, Mexia, Ennis, Corsicana, Stephenville, Belton, Temple 2, Temple 1, Waco 1, Waco 4, Waco 5, Waco 7, Waco 8, Gatesville, Marlin.

Additionally, curbside and home delivery may have limited availability in certain areas.

"In preparation of the winter storm, we are taking precautions to protect and support our Partners and our stores, which have additional stock to ensure product availability," said H-E-B in the announcement. "Any out-of-stocks are temporary."

For any updates on operations, residents can click here.

"Additionally, H-E-B has prioritized conserving energy across our business to do our part to help preserve the energy grid in Texas," said H-E-B

