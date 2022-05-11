Gunfire exchange leaves Texas deputy hospitalized, man wanted for child sexual assault dead

DIME BOX, Texas — A fatal gunfire exchange has left one Texas deputy hospitalized, and one man wanted for child sexual assault dead, said officials.

Around 10 p.m. this Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Stephen F. Austin Boulevard in Dime Box to locate a wanted man for child sexual assault.

Raul Perez had an active warrant for the offense of Sexual Assault of a Child, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Upon being discovered, Perez entered a home and a Texas deputy and trooper followed in pursuit.

Shortly afterward, the trooper was shot by Perez, said police.

The deputy and trooper then returned fire and Perez was found dead sometime after said rounds were fired, said police.

The shot deputy was airlifted via helicopter for emergency medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing and is currently being led by the Texas Rangers.

"On behalf of the Deputy's family and the Lee County Sheriff's Office, we appreciate all the support and prayers during this time," said the Lee County Sheriff's Office in a statement.