Ground cracking caused by Texas drought could lead to costly home repairs

TEXAS — Anyone living in Central Texas who happens to take a step outside, might notice that this summer's drought has done a number to the ground that surrounds homes.

These cracks have the potential to not only damage lawns, but also things like the fences around houses and the foundation underneath it.

”It could cause a lot of expenses later,” said Robert Wieland with Wieland Construction.

“I’ve actually seen walls and porches fall in because they’re not keeping the ground moist. It’s drying so much that once it gets wet, it becomes mud and sinks.”

Wieland Construction has been repairing a lot of fences that have blown over because the ground is so dry.

”It’s drying up the land around it,” Wieland said.

“The concrete is doing its job, but after it cracks, there’s nothing to hold the concrete stable. When you get a gust of wind, the fence blows over.”

If caught early enough, there are a few simple options to avoid costly repairs, like ”watering it and keeping it moist or back filling it with some kind of dirt or mulch,” Wieland said.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the Texas drought isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

”Rain chances are very low, if not zero, and temperatures are likely going to exceed 100°, and in some cases, may run up to 105°, for at least the next week or two,” said 25 News Meteorologist, Josh Johns.

Much of Central Texas is under a water restriction, so keeping the ground moist around homes may not be an option.

Experts recommend speaking to a professional about options that might be available to help protect homes from damage caused by cracks in the ground.