Groesbeck police searching for two suspects in burglary

The Groesbeck Police Department is searching for two suspects in a burglary on Sunday.

Groesbeck Police responded to a burglary in Snowflake Donuts at approximately 11:20 p.m at the 500 block of South Ellis Street. Investigation revealed that two suspects pried open the drive-thru window and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The two male suspects attempted to then target another business, Los Pepe's restaurant next door, but were unsuccessful. One suspect is seen on camera wearing blue jeans and a Reebok brand hoodie, the other wore nondescript clothing and a face mask.

The men left in a dark-colored, SUV or crossover-style vehicle. According to police, one of the rear tires was a small spare.

Anyone with information can call the Groesbeck Police Department at (254) 729-3497 or remain anonymous by submitting a tip.