Groesbeck police searching for suspects in overnight car burglaries

The Groesbeck Police Department is investigating two motor vehicle burglaries, and one attempted burglary, overnight on Tuesday.

In the first burglary at the 200 block of West Sabine Street, the suspects removed cash from the vehicle.

In a second burglary on the 300 block of East Angeline Street, suspects stole a wallet, a Milwaukee brand reciprocating saw, and a Glock 17 firearm.

In the third unsuccessful attempt, suspects attempted to burglarize a vehicle at the 400 block of North Grayson Street. According to witnesses, shortly before midnight, two males were seen running in the 500 block of North Grayson Street following the attempted burglary.

One suspect was seen wearing all dark clothing and the second is described as wearing a black hoodie with white jogger-style pants.

"Please remember to park your car in well-lit areas, remove your valuables, and keep your cars locked," said the Groesbeck Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Chris Henson or Detective Autumn Cox at (254) 729-3497.