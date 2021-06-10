Groesbeck Police Department's K9 Java leads traffic stop drug bust

WACO, TX — The Groesbeck Police Department gave a hats off to the station's current star, K9 Java.

Officers arrested suspect Raven Neumann, with the help of K9 Java, after an initial traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics on Wednesday.

The traffic stop was conducted by Cpl. Hobbs, K9 Java then arrived on the scene for assistance and alerted officers on the presence of narcotics in the suspect's vehicle.

The police department's teamwork seized approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of hydrocodone off the streets.

Neumann has been taken into custody and placed in Limestone County Jail, according to the police department.