Groesbeck nonprofit creates initiative to install bulletproof glass in all law enforcement vehicles

GROESBECK, TX — The Groesbeck community is still trying to come to terms with what happened to DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot multiple times in the line of duty and later died.

One local nonprofit is working to protect law enforcement while on the job.

The Mutual Assistance Group, or MAG Inc., is built on helping first responders as well as military and veteran members in Limestone County, even assisting those in the area who have fallen on hard times.

This community-focused nonprofit is taking its passion for helping law enforcement all the way to the Texas Capitol.

In 2017, Trooper Damon Allen was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day near his hometown of Mexia. Trooper Chad Walker also shot in the line of duty while trying to help a driver outside of Mexia, miles shy of his hometown of Groesbeck.

“This is the second time that this area has had a loss like this, you know, the exact same way. I don’t think there’s any reason why we cannot start a new initiative to where this never ever happens again,” said Bryce Worsham, president of MAG Inc.

Trooper Walker's death inspired the organization to start the #WalkerStrongInitiative, which aims to enhance car windows to better protect law enforcement if they are targeted.

“At the minimum a windshield, but the windshield and the driver-side window to be bullet-resistant in every law enforcement pursuit vehicle possible in the state of Texas,” Worsham explained.

Although everything is still in the early stages, MAG Inc. has already begun contacting manufacturers and making connections with legislators to get the #WalkerStrongInitiative to the forefront this legislative session.

“A couple of new brackets here and, like he said, out the door in two hours, you know, so logistically that’s going to be very important for us and cost-efficient," Worsham said.

Some MAG Inc. members will be heading to Austin next week to speak with state representatives. They say the goal is to install bulletproof or bullet-resistant windows on all law enforcement vehicles in the state of Texas.

“Ultimately we want them all the way around and want them 100% protected. These are our guys in blue. They serve us, they do everything for us. We owe them everything,” Worsham said.

To find out how you can support the #WalkerStrongInitiative, visit the MAG Inc. Facebook page.

