Grimes County corrections officer dies from COVID at College Station hospital

NAVASOTA, Texas — A corrections officer at the Luther Unit in Navasota died from COVID.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Scott Collora, 54, died Tuesday at a hospital in College Station.

Collora started showing symptoms on Aug. 31 and tested positive Sept. 3, according to TDCJ.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 9 and placed on a ventilator four days later.

“Collora was a dedicated officer whose service to the state of Texas was an example to everyone he knew,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “The TDCJ family feels every loss and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and co-workers at the Luther Unit.”

Collora began his TDCJ career at the Pack Unit in November 2003.

“He was loved and respected by everyone,” said Correctional Institutions Division Deputy Director Eric Guerrero. “(Collora) will be greatly missed.”

Collora is survived by his wife, Denise, and his sons, Thomas and Timothy.

Seventy TDCJ employees have died from COVID.