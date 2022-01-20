Granny Basketball team comes to Waco

JANUARY 19, 2022 — The game of basketball has come a long way for women, from the uniforms to the rules.

In Waco at the South Waco Recreation Center, a group of Grannies is taking it back to where it all started.

"1920's style rules. Women were very dainty back then, ya know. We didn't want to hurt them," Kay Wilson said.

"There's no up and down. You can't jump, you can't touch and for a lot of us, this has been a difficult transition because we are much more aggressive. I fouled out last time," Coach Linda Gilliam said.

Gilliam is a former Robinson High Rockette where she started her hoop dreams. She then went on to play for the Baylor Bears.

"History was made at Baylor," Gilliam said.

Now, she's back in the game.

"We are having a blast for one thing. Most of us are all very competitive. It's exciting to be on the court again and shoot and play with old teammates again," Gilliam said.

Granny Basketball is a national organization with nearly forty teams and four hundred players across the country.

In Texas, there are only four teams.

That prompted Kay Wilson to start the Six Shooters, hoping to bring a team closer to home.

"I started playing with the Harker Heights Old Glories and I had a blast," Wilson said. "But, I didn't want to drive to Harker Heights all the time to practice and play so I said I've gotta start a team in Waco. I put an ad in the Waco Tribune and most of these women showed up."

Many of the women drive 2 to 3 hours for 10 a.m. practice every Tuesday.

Some might call that dedication.

They call it, love for the game.

"I played three on three hoop it up, we played city ball together. We also played high school ball together so that's how we know each other, from Grand Prairie up in the Dallas area," Celia Hansell said.

Reuniting old teammates and forming new bonds, Granny Basketball isn't just for sport.

"We have several women who have lost spouses and so it's just nice. You are there for each other and just make new friends, that type of thing," Karen Szabo said.

It's about camaraderie and bringing people together.

"It's so much fun," Gilliam said.

You must be at least fifty years old to participate and no prior experience is necessary.

If you'd like to join the Waco Six Shooters Contact Kay Wilson at (254) 715-4449 or by emailing RGKHWILSON@SBCGLOBAL.NET.