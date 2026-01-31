GPS testing near Fort Hood could disrupt farming operations across Central Texas

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The GPS interference testing centered around Fort Hood is set to begin Monday, Feb. 2, from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Central. Testing will resume Feb. 5-12, also from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. local time.

On Feb. 13-14, testing is scheduled from 3 a.m.-5 a.m., then resuming nightly from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. from Feb. 15-22.

The final round of testing is set for Feb. 23-27 from 2:01-5 a.m. each day. The test area covers Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

GPS interference testing could significantly impact Central Texas farmers who rely on the technology for precision agriculture operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a warning Wednesday about scheduled GPS interference testing centered on Fort Hood. The testing "may result in unreliable or unavailable GPS signals," according to the FAA notice.

A map from the release shows the impacts could be felt as far north as Oklahoma City and south into Mexico.

Case Hungate, a Central Texas farmer, said any GPS disruption can have a major impact on his operation.

"We use a pretty standard GPS for our operation. It's nothing more than telling us how far apart to spray fertilizer, to spray weed killers, and things like that," Hungate said.

The technology helps farmers maximize efficiency while minimizing costs through precise application of fertilizers and pesticides.

"Absolutely the better coverage you can get is the less product you're wasting. The better coverage you get is the less product you have to use. And in farming, it all comes down to the bottom dollar," Hungate said.

While GPS helps pilots navigate safely, land in low visibility, track speed and position, and avoid other air traffic, most people use the technology in their cars, on cell phones or smartwatches.

For farmers like Hungate, GPS disruption can affect both efficiency and cost of operations.

Some flights coming in and out of Central Texas could experience longer routes, minor delays or different landing procedures during the testing period.

Fort Hood officials are working on a response to requests for comment.

The FAA warns that testing schedules could change with little to no notice, making it important for affected parties to stay updated on developments.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

