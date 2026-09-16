Governor Greg Abbott announces federal grant approval amid Hydra Fire

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that FEMA has approved a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant for the Hydra fire burning in Bosque County.

“Texas will provide all necessary resources to protect Texans from the Hydra Fire,” Governor Abbott said.

The grant allows Texas to be eligible for 75% reimbursement from the federal government for certain costs associated with fire suppression.

RELATED: Hydra Fire: Brush fire ignites in Bosque County, mandatory evacuations canceled

“I thank the Trump Administration for this assistance, and the first responders working on the ground to keep communities safe. Texans should remain vigilant, follow the guidance of state and local officials, and take every precaution to prevent additional wildfires," Abbott continued.

The Hydra Fire has so far burned roughly 1,100 acres and is 25% contained as of Wednesday. The blaze also threatened more than 200 homes and forced evacuations.

