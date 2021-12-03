Watch
Gov. Greg Abbott Live on 25 News at 5

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greg Abbott
Posted at 12:47 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:57:50-05
ABBOTT KXXV (12.03.21)

WACO, Texas — 25 News will have an exclusive interview with Gov. Greg Abbott tonight on 25 News at 5.

Abbott made headlines earlier this week when a federal appeals court temporarily restored his ban on mask mandates in schools.

Now with the COVID-19 Omicron variant rapidly spreading across the U.S., it won’t be long before it reaches Texas.

The Biden administration telling 25 News that more shutdowns are on the table.

To hear what Gov. Abbott has to say about that and much more, watch 25 News tonight at 5.


