Gov. Greg Abbott Live on 25 News at 5

KXXV

WACO, Texas — 25 News will have an exclusive interview with Gov. Greg Abbott tonight on 25 News at 5.

Abbott made headlines earlier this week when a federal appeals court temporarily restored his ban on mask mandates in schools.

Now with the COVID-19 Omicron variant rapidly spreading across the U.S., it won’t be long before it reaches Texas.

The Biden administration telling 25 News that more shutdowns are on the table.

To hear what Gov. Abbott has to say about that and much more, watch 25 News tonight at 5.



