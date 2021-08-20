Gov. Abbott's order not enforced, Texas Supreme Court denies request to deter Travis County mask mandate

The Texas Supreme Court denied Governor Greg Abbott's request to block Travis County Judge Andy Brown's temporary restraining order that gave way to local mask mandates.

This ruling will allow the temporary mask mandate to stand, and local schools in Travis County can continue into the new school year with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Earlier today the Texas Education Agency also issued updated guidelines for Texas schools regarding COVID-19 protocols.

"Please note, mask provisions of GA-38 are not being enforced as the result of ongoing litigation," said the TEA in Thursday's update. "Further guidance will be made available after the court issues are resolved."

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.