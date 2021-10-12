Gov. Abbott prepares response teams and resources for incoming cold front, Hurricane Pamela

Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to have response and recovery resources ready for the potential storms moving in this week.

The potential threat is a product of a cold front that will be coupled with moisture from Hurricane Pamela. The weather is expected to bring in severe storms, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding across the state beginning Tuesday night.

"The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the severe weather that is anticipated to hit our state this week, and Texans can do their part by heeding the guidance of their local officials, preparing for heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and exercising caution as these storms move across the Lone Star State," said Governor Abbott. "We are working closely with communities in the path of these storms to ensure they have the resources they need to respond."

The Governor has activated boat squads and boat teams for potential water rescue operations, provided by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers, along with other response initiatives, are being rostered for activation if necessary, according to the announcement from the Governor's office.

Texas residents are asked to prepare accordingly, the Governor's office provides the following tips for the incoming weather: