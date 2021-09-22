Gov. Abbott: New manufacturing, distribution facility to bring in 151 new jobs

Gov. Abbott announced on Wednesday, that a new manufacturing and distribution facility will be creating 151 new jobs for the Greater Waco area.

Knauf Insulation, Inc. is establishing the facility in McGregor. The project is expected to create over $210 million in capital investment. The new fiberglass insulation manufacturing and distribution facility will also serve as an opportunity for the area's local community colleges, according to Senator Brian Birdwell.

"This project will bring more jobs and opportunities for the citizens in this community and is a tremendous opportunity for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College to strengthen their training capabilities further and their graduate placement programs," said Birdwell.

Knauf Insulation, a subsidiary of Knauf Group AG - a global producer of building materials and construction systems, received a $819,175 grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund.

"Knauf Insulation's new manufacturing and distribution facility will bring more jobs, investment, and economic prosperity to our state," said Gov. Abbott. "Made in Texas is a powerful global brand, and I look forward to continuing this partnership with Knauf Insulation as we keep the Lone Star State the best place to do business."

The company, looking to expand its North American presence, believes that the McGregor location will allow it to meet the expanding needs of the building industry, according to Knauf Group AG General Partner Alexander Knauf.

"As part of a global, family-owned business, we believe the timing is right, and McGregor is exactly the type of community where we desire to expand and partner for the future," said Knauf.

Local leaders believe this new addition will provide long-lasting economic benefits to the area.

"I am thrilled to welcome the Knauf family and this exciting project to McLennan County," said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. "This new production facility in the McGregor Industrial Park will provide jobs and opportunities for the great people in this region and make a positive, lasting impact on our Central Texas community for years to come."