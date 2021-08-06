Gov. Abbott appoints Buc-ee's owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin to ERCOT Board Selection Committee

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Buc-ee's owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin to the new ERCOT Board Selection Committee.

The committee will be making recommendations on appointments to the grid regulator operating board.

Aplin has also been on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission since 2018, and was named chair of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year on Wednesday, June 2.

So far, these slots have gone to major Republican donors. @DanPatrick tapped Brint Ryan as his appointment last month. — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) August 6, 2021

"He is a member of the Houston Methodist Hospital President’s Leadership Council, lifetime Member of the Coastal Conservation Association and The 100 Club, and a board member of The Association of Former Students of Texas A&M," said a press release from the governor's office. "He is the former board president of the Brazosport Independent School District and a former member of the State of Texas Small Business Council, Lieutenant Governor's Transportation Advisory Board, and the Brazosport Center for Arts and Sciences Board of Trustees. Aplin received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University."