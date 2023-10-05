GoFundMe launched for McGregor High football coach battling bone marrow cancer

MCGREGOR, Texas — A GoFundMe has been launched for McGregor High School's head football coach Mike Shields in his battle with cancer.

According to his colleagues, Coach Shields was recently diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma—a rare blood cancer that affects plasma cells—and is undergoing treatment at MD Anderson in Houston.

"He is at the very beginning stages of his treatment so his road to recovery will be long and arduous," said Jason Parsons, a fellow coach at McGregor.

Coach Shields's colleagues said they launched the GoFundMe to assist his family while he undergoes treatment. As of Thursday, the fundraiser has reached nearly half of its goal.

