Gatesville police searching for suspect from early morning armed robbery at convenience store

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville Police Department is searching for a suspect who they said robbed a convenience store at gun point early Monday morning.

Around 2:08 a.m., Gatesville PD said they responded to a robbery at a CEFCO convenience store at 101 N. Hwy 36.

Responding officers said they learned at the scene the suspect was armed with a handgun and had his face obscured.

The suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene on foot.

Officers said they searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white Reebok logo, a white bandana covering a portion of his face, a black-rimmed baseball cap, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gatesville Police Department at (254) 865-8477, or report an anonymous tip to Centex Crime Stoppers at (254) 865-8477, where tips leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward.