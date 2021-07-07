Gatesville PD new system to improve medical and responsive training for EMS, dispatchers

The few minutes between life threatening emergency phone calls and the arrival of responders can be critical.

This is why Gatesville Police Department emergency dispatchers will be implementing a new system to better serve Gatesville and Coryell County residents.

The Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) has dispatchers follow nationally recognized standards and protocols that identify life-threatening situations and prioritize calls for response. The protocols will guide dispatchers through questions they will ask callers to identify problems quickly, and communicate to responders with accurate information to dispatch the correct help needed.

More importantly, with MPDS the GPD emergency dispatchers will be able to give callers lifesaving and safety instructions before responders even arrive; such as guiding a caller through CPR or the delivery of a baby.

Comm. Supervisor Jessica Stiles said the new program will allow EMS to better respond based on the severity of a medical complaint, and will allow more exact prearrival medical instruction.

All emergency dispatcher will be certified by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED).

“At the IAED, our goal is to help the emergency dispatcher do his or her job better,” said Dr. Jeff Clawson, Chair, Rules Committee for the IAED Medical Council of Standards. “This system increases safety and effectiveness for the first responders and creates better outcomes for callers."