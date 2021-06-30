Gatesville PD looking for information on carport theft

Authorities are looking for help in solving a theft in Gatesville that occurred between 3 to 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, at a home on the 2600 block of Jackson Drive.

The suspects entered the property and stole numerous items worth an estimated $150, including a Hypertough air compressor, two air ratchets, one torque wrench, and one craftsman impact drill, from the covered carport.

Centex Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information call +1 (254) 865-8477. The report can be anonymous and if an arrest is made you may be eligible for a reward.