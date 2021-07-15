Gatesville Crime Stoppers looking for suspect, stolen motorcycle

Gatesville Crime Stoppers is asking residents to help solve the case of a stolen motorcycle.

According to police, the 2019 black Harley Davidson Street Glide was stolen off of someone's property, located at 200 State School Rd.

The bike is a black and silver Street Glide with hard saddle bags, and was worth up to $20,000.

The theft occurred sometime between 6 pm Wednesday, July 7, and midnight Friday, July 9.

Anyone with information can contact Centex Crime Stoppers at (254) 865-8477, the line is open 24 hours. Callers can choose to be anonymous and and if any information leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for a reward.