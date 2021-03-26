Gatesville community supporting local business owner stuck in the hospital without a diagnosis

GATESVILLE, TX — After months in the hospital with no diagnosis, a Gatesville business owner is being supported by her community.

Gina Cellers, the owner and operator of the Knife and Cork off the main drag in Gatesville, started feeling pain in her foot in the Fall of 2020.

In a month, she had to use a cane, then a walker, then a wheelchair.

"We've been to some neurologists and rheumatologists to try to figure out what is going on" said Miles Cellers, Gina's husband.

"They ran her through spinal taps, MRIs pretty much anything you could imagine and couldn't find out anything" said Miles.

Gina went into the hospital on December 4 and hasn't been home since.

The Gatesville community is working to back the Cellers during this difficult time after finding out insurance won't be covering transport to a specialist in Dallas.

"This woman can't get the help she needs where she is and she needs to live her life. Five months without being able to function is not okay when you live in a community as supportive as this community," said Blayr Barnard, who started a GoFundMe.

"We need the local people who have all enjoyed the Knife and Cork who have enjoyed Gina's beautiful smile and heart, to get out here and help her," said Barnard.

"This is a very special place and she's a very special young lady in a bad spot right now," said Larry Massey, a friend of the Cellars and regular patron at the Knife and Cork.

"Shes almost like one of our kids, this is just so hard to watch I can't imagine," said Massey.

"As Gina said the other day, we'll figure it out, and we'll figure it out...like I said its overwhelming the love and support we got...even the kind words, prayers, cards, they've been great, I mean its hard to not get emotional about it but we're gonna get through it," said Miles.

The link to the GoFundMe can be found here.