Gas leak in downtown Killeen prompts evacuations Wednesday morning

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A gas leak in downtown Killeen prompted evacuations Wednesday morning.

The city said at 9:22 a.m., the Killeen Fire Department responded to a gas leak near 4th Street and Avenue B.

Deputy Chief Joel Secrist with the Killeen Fire Department tells 25 News that contractors were working nearby and broke a gas line, adding that the gas was shut off in 45 minutes.

City of Killeen

Crews were on scene within three minutes and determined that an apartment building and four businesses needed to be evacuated.

Around 100 people were safely evacuated and moved to the Killeen Arts & Activities Center.

The Killeen Police Department, Killeen Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Temple Police Department and Atmos Energy worked to stop the leak by 11:30 a.m.

Residents have been cleared to return to their homes and businesses after crews confirmed the area was safe.

