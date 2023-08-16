Gas leak detected at Crossroads High School sends students home

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A gas leak was detected at Crossroads High School by district maintenance staff Wednesday morning, according to Copperas Cove ISD.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The district said faculty and students were evacuated from the cafeteria and classrooms on the southern part of the campus.

The school's gas has been shut off. The Copperas Cove Fire Department, Copperas Cove Police Department and Atmos Energy are responding to the situation.

Crossroads HS and DAEP students are being sent home for the day. Pick up for students are at the campus front office on Avenue E.

Students who are unable to be picked up by their parents have been relocated to safe area to wait, the district said.

The district has not released a timeframe for when repairs will be complete, but they said classes are expected to resume on Thursday.