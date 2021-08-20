From parents to paramedics, the impact of copious rainfall apparent in Central Texas

WACO, TX — Parents, paramedics, and power lines are just a tiny sample size bearing the brunt from the plummeting of copious rainfall these summer months. And, if this week is any reminder, it is Central Texas weather impacts us all.

Record rainfall this week in Central Texas and early morning thunderstorms Wednesday morning, proved the point to Megan Bower.

"The thunder was really loud, it scared my dogs, it scared my kid," she said. "The power flickered probably around 3 o clock in the morning but it came right around here."

For some parents, that storm caused outages presented an added obstacle in taking their kids to school/

"i took my daughter to the Bosqueville elementary school," she explained. "And fortunately it's easy cause we live right around the corner. we don't have to go very far."

For Waco resident Mike Johnson the rain gave him a chance to collect his thoughts. He says the sound of the rain and thunder give him an environment that allows him to mediate.

"It's crazy like every time i get deep in my thoughts, like it rains," he said.

David Dresner, is paramedic in Central Texas, well aware of the challenges weather can present on and off the job.

"I work in public safety. so i have to deal with the elements all the time."

From the frigid February, for many a nightmare, unwrapping the summer months of 2021 reveal below average temps.

"it's nice not having 100 degree weather,"Dresner said.

And incredibly wet days. The more than 20 inches of rain in the span of a few months pushing back wheat harvest from mid-June to August, even delaying corn for McLellan county farmers.

"Some seeds sprouted in the heads because it rained so much."Dr. Shane McLellan, McLennan county extension agent said

And also provided an added hurdle for the corn crop.

"Right now we're in corn harvest and it's pushed way back," he said. "Right now were probably three weeks late than corn harvest."

However, it also provided rejuvenating conditions for the Texas dove season in September. Furthermore, adding some brightness to the view in the neighborhood, greening up our lawns

"it's nice having a green yard this time of the year."

Still, the change from hour to hour, month to month, may feel typical for Texans. The scope of change is unprecedented.

"i've never seen a year like 2021 just from the freeze of an extended range, extended dry and season's cooler weather,," Dr. McLellan said.

Change central Texas farmers in fields to paramedics in an ambulance, all roll with together.

"You have to," Dresner said.

"it's annoying, but it's good to live down here man," Johnson said.

"This past year was crazy! But yeah, we like it here!"Bower said.