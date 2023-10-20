Friends and former classmates remember Allison Dickson

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you met Allison Dickson, you knew you had a friend for life.

“She was huge inspiration to me and so many people,” said Josh Hedrick, who went to Baylor School of Law with Allison.

Kelly Garcia and Lacy Adams, friends of Allison since preschool, say Allison always found a way to connect with people.

“Every aspect of her life, she knew she wanted to make a significant impact and create a legacy. She embodied that with everything she did,” Adams said.

Even though Allison was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy at an early age.

Her challenges did not stop her from collecting toys for kids at McLane’s Children’s Hospital, raising money for scholarships and finding other ways to give back.

Even once she got all three of those scholarships endowed, she has kept working away I can do more,” Garcia said.

Living up to her motto, "I don't need easy; I just need possible," she raised thousands of dollars for local schools and organizations and fought ways to improve her community.

“For somebody that had so much overcome, to still have the spirit of selflessness and giving. Community service. It is really an understatement to say that she was unique because she was really one of a kind,” Hedrick said.

Allison’s passing is a tremendous loss for the community.

“Getting off the call, getting off the phone, and going do that just happened. Is that really what I just heard?,” Garcia said.

“She was more capable than anybody I have ever met. She was so smart, and she had a fighting spirit, and she was so strong,” Adams said.

Even though the community lost a friend her light will brighten lives in Central Texas for years to come.

“We believe, very fiercely, created the impact that she created in her time on this earth will be for generation,” Adams said.

Allison ‘s friend said the best way to honor her legacy is to donate to the charities and scholarships in her name. A list of her scholarships is below.

Allison Dickson Baylor Law Endowed Scholarship Fund

Allison Dickson Temple Proud Scholarship

Allison Dickson Tri Delta Scholarship