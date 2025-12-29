Free ride programs offered on New Year's Eve in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The Waco Transit System (WTS) is bring back its annual Safe Ride Home program, which offers free rides to and from New Year's Eve destinations for those who may otherwise be tempted to drive under the influence.

Ride Safe Home hours are from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve for transportation to and from your destination. Call (254) 750-1620 to schedule a free ride or find out your coverage area. Reservations are preferred, but same-day requests will be accepted based on availability.

Ride Safe Home is also partnering with Tow King to offer free vehicle tows for those who need an unexpected safe ride. Call Tow King directly to arrange a free vehicle tow at (254) 666-5484.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is conducting "Operation Blue Taxi," where the sheriff's office, the Meridian Police Department, Clifton Police Department, and Valley Mills Police Department will be offering safe travel within their respective city limits.

On New Year's Eve, Bosque County deputies and city police officers will provide a courtesy ride to party goers that may have had too much to drink.

"We ask (insist) that officers be treated with respect and our rules are followed. It is not our desire or intent to make arrests, but rather to bring in the new year without injuries, death, or criminal charges being filed on anyone.



If you choose not to utilize the "Blue Taxi", please be responsible and arrange for a designated driver. Additional law enforcement will be on duty with zero tolerance for intoxicated drivers." Sheriff Hendricks, Bosque County Sheriff's Office

This is a free service - although donations to your local volunteer fire department are appreciated. For a courtesy ride, call (254) 435-2362 - DO NOT call 911.

But to ride with one of your Bosque County law enforcement officers, there are some rules: