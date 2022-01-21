Four-vehicle crash leads to back up on SB I-35 in Waco

WACO, TX — 7:17 a.m. Update: The accident has now been cleared and traffic is flowing smoothly.

There's a traffic situation to be aware of if you're traveling down I-35 southbound in Waco on this Friday morning.

Waco Police are currently working an accident near Exit 330.

At least four vehicles are involved. However, the cars have been moved to the shoulder, so traffic is moving slowly.

It's not clear right now whether anyone is hurt.

If you plan to travel in this area, you might want to find another route.

Police say the accident isn't expected to be cleared until 7 a.m. or after.

