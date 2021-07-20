Four teenagers identified as suspects in Caldwell HS projectile incident

CALDWELL, TEXAS — Four teenagers are awaiting charges after being connected to a 'shots fired' call at Caldwell High School.

On July 19, around 1 P.M., local deputies were dispatched to the school's parking lot in response to a call that two students had been hit by a projectile, causing non-life-threatening body welts.

No medics were dispatched to the scene.

According to the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were able to find the suspect vehicle with the three occupants inside, being juveniles; they later identified the fourth suspect, also a juvenile, from information obtained during the stop.

All four juveniles were interviewed at the Burleson County Sheriff's Office and were accompanied by at least one parent or guardian.

After confirming their involvement, deputies were able to recover a toy gun identified as a 'Splat R Ball' capable of shooting a “hydro ball” at high speeds and in rapid succession.

According to their press release, parts of the gun were painted black. Deputies believe this was done in an effort to make it appear more realistic.

At the time of this publication, deputies have turned over their findings to the Burleson County District Attorney's Office to determine which charges will be accepted and filed.

