Forward progress of Kimball Bend fire in Bosque County has stopped: Bosque County Emergency Management

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The "Kimball Bend" fire in Bosque County has stopped all forward progress, according to the Bosque County Office of Emergency Management.

The fire, which was first reported at 200 acres Saturday night, has now been contained to 50% over 75 acres as of noon on Sunday, according to the Bosque OEM.

"Crews continue to dig out and extinguish hot spots along with battling cedars as the torch off. That activity will increase as temperatures increase and humidity decreases," the emergency management office said in a Facebook update.

The Texas A&M Forest Service and Bosque County fire crews are working to complete containment lines and eliminate any hotspots. The emergency management office said that a "significant wind shift" is possible Sunday afternoon and could pose some issues, but crews are working to prepare for it.

The emergency management office said that due to extremely rough terrain and the fire's proximity to Kimball Bend Park and multiple homes, battling the fire has proved a challenge

Additional fire crews from Kopperl, Lakeside, Brazos Point, Steele Creek, Walnut, Meridian, Clifton, Iredell, Morgan, West Shore and Bosque BEST rehab have also assisted with combatting the fire.

