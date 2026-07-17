Fort Hood updates visitor procedures, public access to BLORA following fatal shooting

FORT HOOD, Texas — On Wednesday officials at Fort Hood announced that the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) is now accessible to the community, soldiers and their families following the addition of gate guards and updated visitor access procedures.

The recreation area had been under limited access since May following the deadly shooting of a Killeen ISD student.

In a press release, Fort Hood said visitors who do not have a Department of War identification card may apply for a visitor pass. After completing a background check with a valid driver's license or state ID, applicants will receive a text notification if approved. Approved visitors must then go to the Marvin Leath Visitor Welcome Center to complete the process and receive a paper pass before entering BLORA. Corrected information on how to obtain a pass can be found here.

The additional security measures follow a May 23 incident in which police responded to reports of a fight at BLORA before multiple shots were fired. The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the fatal shooting, which prompted calls for increased security and controlled access to the recreation area.