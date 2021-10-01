Fort Hood troopers awarded medals for assistance in Hurricane Ida relief

When natural disasters like hurricanes occur the National Guard is often called in to assist, and sometimes even troops from Fort Hood deploy to help out.

On Friday, Sept. 3, troopers with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and 61st Quartermaster Battalion on Fort Hood deployed to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

”They helped move our commodities, water, ice, and food around the affected areas of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish," said BG Thomas C. Friloux. Director of the Joint Staff, Louisiana National Guard. "This is the area that was hit by the eye of the storm. The most devastated area and they were right in the thick of it.”

It was a welcomed and much-needed effort that helped the people of Louisiana and the Louisiana National Guard who is a little shorthanded right now.

"It was extremely instrumental. We have a large portion of our Louisiana National Guard that is deployed to Iraq and Syria. About 2,500 soldiers and that’s about a quarter of our Guard.” said BG Friloux.

For their help, over 150 troopers have been awarded the Louisiana National Guard Emergency Service Medal and they couldn’t be more honored.

”I didn’t do this just to get the medal or the recognition. It was just to help anybody in need,” said CPL Davoin Davis. 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood.

”It’s a great honor actually to be able to help the people that needed it the most,” said PFC Clayton Cooper, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood.

After seeing the devastation and hardship left in the wake of Hurricane Ida, they have a message to the people of Louisiana.

”We’re always here to help and we’ll come back whenever you need us the most,” said PFC Cooper.

”If I’m able to, like on my off time, I'll see what else I can do to help,” said CPL Davis.

That dedication to their fellow Americans is why they were awarded a Medal and to show how grateful the state of Louisiana truly is.

”Thank you from the bottom of the hearts of everybody in Louisiana. Thank you to the Troopers of 3rd Cavalry Regiment and the Troopers of the 61st Quartermaster Battalion, who I awarded yesterday,” said BG Friloux.

Those who deployed to help with relief efforts helped to fill the gap left by the over 2,500 Louisiana National Guardsmen who are currently serving overseas.