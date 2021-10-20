Fort Hood soldier joining Space Force

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier is joining Space Force, the newest branch of the military.

Staff Sgt. Paul Daw was recently selected from a pool of over 3,000 applicants to transition from the U.S. Army to the U.S. Space Force.

“It's kind of exciting to be part of a new organization. It’s historic to some extent,” said Daw. “This is an opportunity to do something different and still stay in the military. I'm really excited to be part of the groundwork for this new branch.”

Daw — a geospatial engineer — has been with the 1st Air Cav. Brigade since 2019.

Before enlisting in 2015, Daw attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff where he earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry. He then worked as a firefighter for Grand Canyon National Park, Mesa Verde National Park and the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

“I take a lot of pride in all the things all the things I've done for the Army and the things I did in my civilian education,” Daw said. “It’s really paid off.”

As we approach @ussfspoc's one year anniversary, we're taking a look back at some of our historic firsts and continued innovations for the @SpaceForceDoD. #OneYearofSpOC #FirstFieldCommand pic.twitter.com/B8kOjdq4Fo — ussfspoc (@ussfspoc) October 20, 2021

Space Force was established on Dec. 20, 2019 when the National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump.

It is the first new branch of the military in 73 years.