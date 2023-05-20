Fort Cavazos officer set for court-martial in August for charges of abusive sexual contact

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Col. John Meredith of Fort Cavazos was arraigned on Monday on two counts of abusive sexual contact and two counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer, according to Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, spokewoman for the 1st Cavalry Division.

Stars and Stripes says that Meredith is accused of going to the home of the victim in this case, who is a civilian, on July 23, where he made unwanted sexual advances towards her while her husband was away at training.

Meredith pleaded not guilty to the charges, and he now faces a court-martial set for August 14.

The abusive sexual contact charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of seven years, according to the Army judge's manual.