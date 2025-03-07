Fort Cavazos investigating federal contractor's death

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Cavazos officials are investigating an incident involving a federal contractor's death Thursday, March 6 at the Clabber Creek Multi-Use Range.

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the tragic loss of a contracted employee who was involved in an incident on one of our training ranges. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this devastating event," Col. Lakicia Stokes, Fort Cavazos Garrison Commander, said. "The safety and well-being of everyone who works and trains at Fort Cavazos is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with authorities as they conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."

"During this difficult time, we ask that you keep the family and loved ones of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers," her statement continues. "Support resources are available for those impacted, and we encourage anyone in need to seek assistance. Fort Cavazos leadership remains committed to honoring the memory of the individual lost and ensuring the safety of all who serve and support our mission."

This is a developing story and 25 News will provide updates as they become available.