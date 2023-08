FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — A fire broke out on-post at Fort Cavazos Friday evening, and is being closely monitored by crews.

According to Fort Cavazos, the fire is in the "permanent duded area of the range," and it poses no danger to property or people.

Fire crews can only approach the situation by air, because the area contains unexploded munitions and it cannot be approached on land.

