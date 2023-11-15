Fort Cavazos families get Thanksgiving meal help from the ASYMCA

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Central Texas is home to many military families. Unfortunately, some of those families struggle during the holidays.

Local Military spouse from Fort Cavazos, Alexandria Standefer, knows the burden that a holiday meal can put on a military family.

”It is really hard for families in the military to be able to afford to do stuff like this,” Standefer said.

“Everybody thinks the military gets paid out the you know what, but it’s not as much as you think.”

That's why she stood happilt ==y in line, at the Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights with her daughter, to get their free bag of Thanksgiving fixings.

”I haven't even been able to look in the bag yet, but just the turkey is a huge help,” Standefer said.

The help is a sentiment that 1st Cavalry Division Specialist, Bradley Wilmot, agrees with.

”It reminds me that every single day we leave this country and sacrifice time to this uniform, that someone’s doing the same for us,” Spc. Wilmot said.

It's all part of the ASYMCA’s "Operation Holiday Joy".

Each bag handed out, packed with Thanksgiving must haves.

”We had a voucher from the commissary for turkey, ham, or meat for your Thanksgiving meal,” said Marketing and Engagement Director at the ASYMCA in Killeen, Lillian Bruner.

“We also had essential Thanksgiving meal staples like mashed potatoes, vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce. You can’t have a thanksgiving meal without cranberry sauce.”

This is a donated meal that Fort Cavazos soldiers are grateful for.

”I’d like to appreciate you guys for reminding us that theirs still communities that love service members,” Spc. Wilmot said.

More than 450 military families from Fort Cavazos will have a Thanksgiving meal thanks to Operation Holiday Joy.

Even the families that didn't get a bag will have a gift card to the commissary.