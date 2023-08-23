Watch Now
Fort Cavazos: Elementary students safe after reported bomb threat, suspect in custody

Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 23, 2023
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Fort Cavazos law enforcement has taken an individual into custody after a bomb threat was reported near Venable Village Elementary on Wednesday.

Students were evacuated to a safe location on school property, and were able to return to their classrooms shortly after.

According to authorities, the incident was resolved quickly and is currently under investigation.

"Fort Cavazos law enforcement takes threats such as these seriously; if criminal acts are founded, charges will be made," said Fort Cavazos Director of Public Affairs, Tom Rheinlander.

25 News will provide updates on this story as they become available.

