Fort Cavazos celebrates 102 years of the 1st Cavalry Division

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — For over a century, the 1st Cavalry Division has defended the nation, and a week-long celebration of that historic legacy is in full swing.

It’s a celebration they call CAV Week. It's a chance to celebrate the 102nd birthday of the 1st Cavalry Division and all it has done to protect America.

”At the end of the week, everybody’s hopeful,” said Maj. Mark McKinney, 1st Cavalry Division officer.

“Either we’ve recharged our batteries, we’ve had a good break from the day-to-day work and getting after the mission. To me, it’s just about bringing the team together, building the team, and having a great time.”

A break like this is needed more than ever given the recent turmoil caused by suicides in the CAV ranks.

”We see the things that are happening to our troopers and to our family members and it’s always important at every level to bring the unit together,” Maj. McKinney said.

“To take the time to morn and take the time to rebuild the team and prevent things like that from happening again.”

That doesn’t mean that they’re not working hard.

Many of them are taking the chance for a little friendly competition.

Whether it’s on the court, a little flag football, or even dodge ball and working as a team in true 1st CAV fashion.

”I think it’s a great thing because it allows team effort and for us to get along with each other outside of work and our normal work life,” said SSG Roman Walton, 1st Cavalry Division Staff Sergeant.

Of course, there's a reason it’s all happening this week.

”CAV Week, to me, is all about the history of the CAV and being a part of America’s First Team,” said Sgt. Bruce Witherspoon, 1st Cavalry Division Sergeant.

“It's an honor and a privilege.”

History aside CAV week offers something they almost never get, a break.

”Man, more words than I can even imagine saying to be honest with you,” Sgt. Witherspoon said.

“To get a break, that’s everything right now, everything.”

It’s a much-needed break for the Division and the families of 1st CAV soldiers.