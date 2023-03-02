Former Waco daycare owner returns to trial over child's antihistamine overdose

WACO, Texas — An ex-daycare owner is back in trial this week — facing charges for allegedly giving a deadly amount of Benadryl to a four-month-old.

Marian Fraser was originally convicted with the murder of the child in a 2015 trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

That conviction was later remanded by the 7th Court of Appeals in 2019, explaining the evidence presented in the trial did not match a felony murder conviction.

Testimony began in the 19th District Court under Judge David Hodges on Wednesday.

The infant, Clara Felton, died on March 4, 2013 with toxic levels of the antihistamine in her system after being dropped off at Fraser's 'Spoiled Rotten Daycare' in Waco.

Felton was the granddaughter of McLennan County judge, Scott Felton.

Wednesday's testimony included the lead crime scene investigator at the scene, who walked through evidence, including photos, from the day of Felton's death.

A toxicologist also walked through the toxicology report from the time of Felton's death, which he said showed a much higher level of diphenhydramine than would typically be found in an adult's body for proper use.