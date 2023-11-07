Former Rockdale teacher turns herself in amid 2 counts related to inappropriate relationship with student

ROCKDALE, Texas — Former Rockdale High School teacher Shawnee Despain turned herself in to law enforcement on Tuesday in connection to two counts related to having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The district became aware of the allegations against Despain on Sept. 22 and took immediate action, and Despain resigned from her position on Sept. 27.

According to Rockdale ISD, the district is committed to the safety and well-being of its students and the integrity of their educational environment.

"The safety and welfare of our students remain our top priority, and we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement during their investigation," Rockdale ISD said.

The school district emphasized in a press release that the incident involving Despain "is an isolated case and does not reflect the professional conduct of the vast majority of our dedicated teachers and staff members".

Due to the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and to protect the privacy of those involved with the situation, there will be no further details available regarding this case, however, Rockdale ISD "will continue to provide the necessary support and resources for our students and families affected by this incident".