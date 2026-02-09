Florida woman dies in Hamilton County crash over the weekend

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas DPS is investigating a deadly crash in Hamilton County overnight on Saturday, where one woman was killed.

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash with a fatality. A Lexus ES300 passenger car, driven by 36-year-old Wendy Ann Lowery of Panama City Beach, Fla., left the roadway and drove into a drainage ditch near FM 1241, south of CR 401.

Investigators say it is unknown why Lowery was unable to maintain driving in the single lane.

Texas DPS says Lowery was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing and active and next of kin have been notified.