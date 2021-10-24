Fish infected with tongue-eating parasite found in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — It's a bird, it's a plane... it's an infected fish tongue?

Indeed, this shocking sight is actually the result of a parasitic isopod known as a tongue-eating louse.

Once infected, the parasite detaches the fish's tongue and attaches itself inside the fish's mouth... becoming its new tongue.

To survive, the parasite then feeds on the fish's mucus, all while not killing the fish.

As it goes, the tongue-eating louse is the only known parasite that can functionally replace a host's organs.

However, luckily for us land lovers, the parasite does not affect humans.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!