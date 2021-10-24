Watch
Fish infected with tongue-eating parasite found in Galveston

Posted at 7:34 PM, Oct 23, 2021
GALVESTON, Texas — It's a bird, it's a plane... it's an infected fish tongue?

Indeed, this shocking sight is actually the result of a parasitic isopod known as a tongue-eating louse.

Once infected, the parasite detaches the fish's tongue and attaches itself inside the fish's mouth... becoming its new tongue.

To survive, the parasite then feeds on the fish's mucus, all while not killing the fish.

As it goes, the tongue-eating louse is the only known parasite that can functionally replace a host's organs.

However, luckily for us land lovers, the parasite does not affect humans.

